SASKATOON -- A ridge of high pressure pushes into the province from the northwest Monday, sending temperatures into a downward spiral.

Cold Arctic air will push away the clouds, leaving us an overnight low of -31. The bitter chill will linger through Wednesday, with warmer air on the horizon.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Snow Showers

High: -16 C

Evening: -17 C

Tuesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -31 C

Afternoon High: -20 C

Wednesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -32 C

Afternoon High: -11 C