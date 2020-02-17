Mother Nature brings Jack Frost to Family Day festivities: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 7:08AM CST
SASKATOON -- A ridge of high pressure pushes into the province from the northwest Monday, sending temperatures into a downward spiral.
Cold Arctic air will push away the clouds, leaving us an overnight low of -31. The bitter chill will linger through Wednesday, with warmer air on the horizon.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Snow Showers
High: -16 C
Evening: -17 C
Tuesday – Sunny
Morning Low: -31 C
Afternoon High: -20 C
Wednesday – Sunny
Morning Low: -32 C
Afternoon High: -11 C