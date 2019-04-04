A Saskatoon mother is warning other parents to check what’s inside their cereal boxes after her 10-year-old daughter found what appeared to be a pill in her breakfast.

On Monday the girl, Kyla Georget, poured herself her usual bowl of Nesquik cereal. After eating two spoonfuls, Kyla said she noticed something green in her bowl.

“I found this green thing in my cereal and I was like ‘what the heck is that?’”

She took the object out of her bowl and told her aunt, who was watching her that morning, she said.

“My aunt said it was a pill and I was scared.”

Kyla’s mother, Kandis, was at work at the time and the aunt texted her a picture of the object.

“I was flabbergasted … I didn’t know what to say or do, I was disgusted,” Kandis said.

Kandis immediately called poison control, but since the pill didn’t have any markings on it, poison control wasn’t able to identify the object, she said.

The family said Kyla is lucky she did not get sick from the gel-like object but is now worried to eat cereal.

“If my daughter would have ingested it, what would’ve happened,” Kyla said.

Kandis is in contact with the University of Saskatchewan to test what the pill is.

“I’ll take it wherever I need to take it to find out what’s in it,” she told CTV News.

Nestlé Canada, the company who owns the Nesquik brand, says it licensed the brand to General Mills for the production of its cereals.

General Mills has not responded to a request for comment.