A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 2017 homicide in Saskatoon has pleaded guilty to a lesser offence.

Curtis Kevin Morin, who was accused in the Jan. 17, 2017, death of Bailey Lonechild, entered the guilty plea to manslaughter in Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.

Court heard Morin stabbed Lonechild once in the chest during a fight that ensued after Morin saw Lonechild holding a machete in the bedroom of an Avenue M South home.

Lonechild, who was 29, died in hospital.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Morin’s arrest, and he was taken into custody about a week later after a chase with police.

He was sentenced Monday, following the guilty plea, to a total of 10 and a half years in prison, minus 22 months for time served. The sentence, handed down after a judge accepted a joint submission from the Crown and the defence, includes seven years for the manslaughter and three and a half years for pointing a gun at police during the chase.

Lonechild was the same man convicted in the 2005 stabbing death of Justin Sproat.