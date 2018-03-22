

CTV Saskatoon





More than 8,500 people were expected to turn up to hear former first lady Michelle Obama speak at the SaskTel Centre on Thursday night.

Obama is the wife of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States. She is a lawyer, with degrees from Princeton and Harvard.

The event nearly sold out, with just a few tickets left when her presentation was set to start.

Numerous people, who spoke to CTV News as they headed inside SaskTel Centre, said Michelle Obama is an inspiration.

“She loves her family. She’s smart. She’s humble. I’m really looking forward to be inspired,” one person said.

“There’s a lot of insight she can offer us young people, especially young women,” another told CTV News.

The security presence at the arena was heavy for the event, as the former first lady is still under the protection of the U.S. Secret Service.

Obama is also set to make stops in Edmonton and Calgary this week.