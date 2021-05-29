SASKATOON -- On Friday Moosomin First Nation Economic Development Corporation announced plans to build a horse race track northwest of the Saskatoon, giving life to the sport in the province. The race track will be named Moosomin Downs.

“Overall it’s good to see that there is an interest to bringing life…. or rescuing the horse racing industry from its demise here in Saskatchewan,” apprentice jockey Nicole Hein said.

Moosomin Downs will consist of 124 acres of land northwest of the city near Highway 16, in the R.M of Corman Park.

Neil Sasakamoose, a project member for Moosomin Downs, estimates the costs of the project will be $40 million.

“Horse racing is part of Saskatchewan. We’re an agriculture based society, horse and livestock go hand-in-hand. It would just be shame if people if there was no place for people to have their horses,” said Sasakamoose.

He feels there’s a void that needs to be filled since Praireland Park decided to close Marquis Downs. The project is currently in its feasibility study phase.

“Just were also finishing up some engineeering, in terms of access of water and sewer,” said Sasakamoose “A lot of the design is after Assiniboia Downs in Winnipeg.”

One of the next steps for the group is to look for partners to help with the costs. Organizers are hoping to begin working on the project starting in the fall and to be completed within by the fall of 2023. However, Nicole Hein feels not having a track horse racers to use now will affect the sport.

“The short term I guess (for the future) of horse racing, there is no horse racing until a track is built,” said Hein. “The interest in building a new track demonstrates there’s an appetite for horse racing.”

She feels without a place to race until the proposed Moosomin Downs is finished, the sport could still fade. Saskamoose did give the potential for horse racing next summer at Moosomin Downs, without a grandstand.