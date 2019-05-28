A Martensville woman has started a petition calling for the former head of pediatrics in Saskatchewan to be reinstated.

Lisa Glines told CTV News she has four medically complex children who were cared for by Dr. Laurence Givelichian. She is also calling for the Ministry of Health to investigate the matter.

“There is no one I would rather have advocate for my child or any other child in this province whether it be at a boardroom table or at a bedside, than Dr. G,” she said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,200 people had signed the online petition.

Givelichian said he was removed from his position, with no reason given, earlier this month. He will stay on as a neonatologist in Saskatoon and will continue to serve as a board member with the children's hospital foundation.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it cannot discuss the firing because it is a personnel matter.