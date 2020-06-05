SASKATOON -- Three people were found dead after a house fire Thursday in North Battleford, RCMP say.

The victims were a 39-year-old woman and her two children, an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, according to a news release.

The house is in the 1400 block of 99th Street.

Investigators are working to determine the events leading up to the report of the fire.

They will be looking at all circumstances surrounding these three deaths, including whether the deaths are suspicious, RCMP say.

Autopsies will be held at a later date yet to be determined.

The incident is unrelated to another sudden death in the 1400 block of 101st Street, RCMP say.

In that case officers are working to determine whether foul play was involved.