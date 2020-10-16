SASKATOON -- Scott Moe is pledging a re-relected Sask. Party government would make investments Saskatoon's economy.

The Saskatchewan Party Leader made the promise during a media event Friday morning at Q-Line Trucking.

"Saskatoon is one of the fastest-growing, most dynamic cities in Canada. We have supported that growth by making strategic investments in infrastructure, health care, education, culture and research and by providing incentives for industry to innovate and expand," Moe said in a news release.

Moe highlighted infrastructure funding from previous Sask. Party governments for projects in the city including

$257 million for the construction of the new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

$229 million for the construction of the Health Sciences Building at the University of Saskatchewan

$100 million to help build the Gordie Howe Bridge

$50 million for the new Chief Mistawasis Bridg e

"In the years ahead, we will continue to invest in the city and surrounding area because we know a strong, growing Saskatoon is essential to the well-being of the entire province," Moe said.

On Thursday, the party talked up its plan to restart the Community Rink Affordability Grant and increase funding to the Saskatchewan Veteran Service Club Support Program.

