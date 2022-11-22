Missing northern Sask. man found dead: RCMP

A 47-year-old man missing since November 16 has been found dead, according to an RCMP news release.

Bartholomew Herman — also nicknamed “Bart” or “Moon” — had connections to Buffalo Narrows, Turnor Lake, Bear Creek, Dillor, La Loche, Fond du Lac, Meadow Lake, Fort McMurray and Cold Lake, the RCMP said.

He was last seen walking along Highway 155 near Bear Creek after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The RCMP said Herman’s next of kin have been notified and that his body was turned over to the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service for investigation.

No foul play is suspected in his death, the RCMP said.