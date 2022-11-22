Missing northern Sask. man found dead: RCMP

Bartholomew Herman, 47, was reported missing on Nov. 16, according to an RCMP news release. Bartholomew Herman, 47, was reported missing on Nov. 16, according to an RCMP news release.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London