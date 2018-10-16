

The McOrmond Drive and College Drive interchange will open to traffic on Wednesday, the city says.

“Once open, traffic at the McOrmond Drive and College Drive intersection will be free flowing with all interchange ramps operational,” Bryan Zerebeski, the City’s manager for the Saskatoon Interchange Project, said in a news release.

“Due to a wet September, some work surrounding the interchange will now resume in the spring.”

Southbound traffic on McOrmond Drive exiting onto College Drive will continue to use the existing ramp. All traffic exiting from College Drive onto McOrmond Drive northbound and southbound must use the right lane.

The Boychuk Drive and Highway 16 interchange partially opened to traffic on September 30, nearly a year ahead of schedule. Construction on both interchanges started in April 2017 and both are expected to be complete by the end of July 2019, the city says.