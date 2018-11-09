

CTV Saskatoon





The mayor and Saskatoon City Council could be getting a raise.

Next week a city committee will mull over whether the mayor should make the same as a provincial cabinet minister – which is $145,000. The mayor currently makes $123,000 per year.

The proposal is in part a response to the federal government ending a partial tax exemption for elected officials, which will reduce the mayor’s net current pay by around $12,000 and councillors by about $4,000.

Because city council’s pay is tied to the mayor’s, if approved they would see a bump as well.

Each councillor makes almost $58,000 per year, and a pay increase would see them earn almost $67,000.