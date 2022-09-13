Maxime Bernier attends Saskatoon trial to fight COVID-19 public health fine
People’s Party of Canada leader, Maxime Bernier returned to Saskatoon for a trial involving public health order violation tickets issued to more than 40 rally attendees.
The trial is being held at TCU Place in Saskatoon to accommodate its size.
As part of his "Mad Max Saskatchewan Tour," Bernier held a rally in May 2021, when COVID-19 restrictions limited public gatherings to a maximum of ten people.
As a result, he and others were issued fines for violating a COVID-19-related public health order that was in effect at the time.
Bernier admitted being present at the rally, and that he was one of the organizers. He says the public health order is a violation of Charter Rights.
“Yes I was there,” said Bernier to CTV News as the trial paused for lunch. “And I was proud to be there. I’m proud of these people also. They are not ordinary Canadians, they are extraordinary Canadians.”
Bernier says the number of resources being put forward for the trial would be better used elsewhere.
“With all the resources that they put in, it will be a trial for two weeks,” he said. “I believe that the police here in Saskatchewan must go after the real criminals.”
Some of the more than 40 people fighting their tickets were at court in person, while others were represented by lawyers. Bernier attended the Monday morning session and says he will return if necessary.
Among those in attendance at TCU Place was former PPC candidate and current Buffalo Party candidate for Saskatoon-Meewasin, Mark Friesen.
Bernier says he will take the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary.
“Police in Saskatchewan must go after the real criminals,” he said. “These people are not criminals, they are heroes. They fight for our rights. Not having the right to be out here, at a political protest, in a democratic country? We will win that case.”
The trial is scheduled to run for two weeks.
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin returns home to Buckingham Palace in London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to London on Tuesday evening, making its way toward the monarch's home, Buckingham Palace, as crowds lined the route to bid her a final farewell.
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
BREAKING | Quebec MP quits Conservative caucus after Poilievre win, to sit as an independent
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he's leaving the Conservative caucus and will sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons, after Pierre Poilievre was named the party's new leader.
Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
Poilievre taps Scheer to serve in new leadership team ahead of Parliament's return
Pierre Poilievre is tapping one of his predecessors to serve as his chief lieutenant in the House of Commons, as the newly minted Conservative leader prepares his party for next week's return of Parliament.
'The fight for our lives': Former Zelenskyy press secretary details events leading up to Russian Invasion
In her new book, Iuliia Mendel, the former Ukrainian press secretary to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, details the events leading up to the Russian invasion including her experience working for the nation’s leader.
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's US$44 billion offer
Twitter Inc's shareholders approved a US$44 billion buyout by Elon Musk on Tuesday, handing over the deal's outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase.
Regina
-
Poilievre taps Scheer to serve in new leadership team ahead of Parliament's return
Pierre Poilievre is tapping one of his predecessors to serve as his chief lieutenant in the House of Commons, as the newly minted Conservative leader prepares his party for next week's return of Parliament.
-
Sask. couple helped police find mass stabbing suspect
Richard Orenchuk doesn’t consider himself or his wife heroes, but once he got a call that Myles Sanderson may have stolen a vehicle from the property next to his, they wanted to do something.
-
'Wasting my time': Councillor Terina Shaw to face possible reprimands over comment toward colleague
Regina city councillor Terina Shaw is facing backlash and potential reprimands over a comment made to a colleague during a virtual council meeting.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Oakview Place abuse investigation: Two health-care aides facing assault charges
Two health-care aides are facing assault charges following an investigation into abuse allegations at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
-
Two kids who didn’t come home after spending time with dad found safe: RCMP
The search for the two children who were not returned to their mother after spending time with their father has ended after the kids were found safe.
Calgary
-
15 Calgary homes searched in multi-million dollar drug bust
ALERT investigators say more than $4.5 million worth of drugs and nearly $1 million in cash was seized.
-
Calgary adds 2 new names to list of fallen firefighters at memorial service
The Calgary Fire Department's annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service was held outside city hall on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
-
Missing man found dead, circumstances not criminal: police
A missing Edmonton man was found dead on Monday, a month and one day after he had last been seen.
-
Man accused of masturbating while following women in Edmonton arrested and charged
A 31-year-old man from Onoway, Alta., is facing a total of 15 charges after several women in Edmonton complained that he was masturbating in his car while following them.
Toronto
-
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
NEW
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
Shakeel Ashraf identified as man fatally shot in Milton during GTA shooting rampage
The second man killed in a shooting rampage that spanned parts of the GTA on Monday afternoon has been identified.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
-
Canada Army Run postponed to Nov. 6 due to Queen's death
Organizers have announced the Canada Army Run will be postponed until Nov. 6 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Refunds will be offered for in-person registration if participants are not able to take part in the event on the new date.
-
Ottawa hiring private contractor to track coyotes after dog killed in Riverside Park South
The city of Ottawa is hiring a private contractor to track coyote movement and behaviour in the Riverside Park South area, just days after a family dog died in a coyote attack in the neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Man who murdered teenager in Burnaby, B.C., not eligible for parole for 17 years
A young man who pleaded guilty to murdering 19-year-old Blerton Dalipi in Burnaby, B.C., has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 17 years.
-
Vehicle stolen while being shown to potential buyer: Surrey RCMP
Surrey Mounties say a man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle was stolen while being shown to a potential buyer late last month.
-
Up to 80% of kids, youth in B.C. have had COVID-19: study
A study co-authored by British Columbia's top doctor says at least 70 to 80 per cent of children and youth in Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have been infected with COVID-19.
Montreal
-
Quebec provincial party leaders reveal how much money they make, how many assets they have
Dominique Anglade is the richest of all the province's party leaders, with $12 million in assets, according to data provided by the Quebec Liberals.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec MP quits Conservative caucus after Poilievre win, to sit as an independent
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he's leaving the Conservative caucus and will sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons, after Pierre Poilievre was named the party's new leader.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. commits another $300K to research high-speed train to Seattle, Portland
British Columbia is continuing to study the feasibility of a high-speed train linking Vancouver with Seattle and Portland, in partnership with Washington state and Oregon.
-
2 vehicles impounded, 80 tickets served at alleged street racing event near Victoria
RCMP say two vehicles were impounded for excessive speeding and dozens of violation tickets were handed out at a gathering near Victoria in early September.
-
'Not your typical senior's home': Victoria seniors go skydiving in Campbell River
When many hear the term "retirement home" they often think of seniors spending their days playing bingo or shuffleboard, but one independent living facility in Victoria is changing that perception. "We’re not your typical senior’s home, in that we’re really pushing boundaries so that we can fight ageism," said Kimberly MacNeill wellness manager of Tapestry at Victoria Harbour.
Atlantic
-
Indigenous residents question RCMP failure to issue warnings about N.S. mass shooter
An inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard today from Indigenous residents who complained about the RCMP's failure to issue timely warnings as the killer passed near two First Nations during his 13-hour rampage.
-
Saint John police investigating discovery of human remains at Long Wharf
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating the discovery of human remains at Long Wharf.
-
COVID-19 harmed literacy development of younger N.B. students: minister
New Brunswick's Department of Education says mental wellness remains a concern as students return to class after two years of disruptions due to the pandemic.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard
A 22-year-old woman died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Lasalle Boulevard near Barrydowne Road.
-
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
London
-
All clear given in London, St. Thomas following bomb threats against schools
Multiple schools in London were closed Tuesday morning after what St. Thomas police and London police describe as a bomb threat. According to London police, they were notified around 2 a.m. that a threat was received via email, referencing a school in the west end of the city.
-
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Tenants displaced in apartment fire in south east London
Three people have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a late night fire in London.