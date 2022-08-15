Buffalo Party announces candidate for Saskatoon Meewasin byelection

Mark Friesen announced he is running in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection as a Buffalo Party candidate.

Friesen is a two-time People's Party of Canada (PPC) candidate, having run under the PPC banner in the past two federal elections.

Friesen joins Jeff Walters for the Liberal Party of Saskatchewan, Nathaniel Teed for the Saskatchewan NDP and Kim Groff for the Saskatchewan Party as the slate of candidates.

The Buffalo Party confirmed Friesen's candidacy on Monday.

Friesen currently runs a small business in Saskatoon and previously worked as a corrections officer.

The byelection comes after former NDP leader Ryan Meili resigned his seat.

A date for the byelection has not been set but it must be held by Jan. 1, 2023.