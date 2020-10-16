SASKATOON -- Delegates of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) have re-elected Mark Arcand for a second term as tribal chief.

“I am humbled by (this re-election) because at the end of the day I am a servant of the people and I work for the people. For myself personally, I want to really help as many people as we can,” said Arcand.

Arcand is from the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation and lives in Saskatoon. Since he became chief in 2017, he has dedicated much of his work to reverse the impacts of residential schools by restoring cultural education and by focusing on the youth.

He won Thursday night’s vote 39 to 31.

“We want to get youth back to who they are. Learning their language, their culture, their ceremony, respecting their elders and becoming the person they want to be. Whatever their gift is as a young person is to enhance that gift. I potentially want to see a young person in my spot as a tribal chief and taking the reigns and moving it to the next level because they deserve this,” said Arcand.

Arcand wants STC to move forward and continue to make changes to Child and Family Services and try to limit the number of children being apprehended.

“We really want to work on a prevention model that’s going to keep our kids safe,” added Arcand.

He also wants to assist the White Buffalo Youth Centre with a new facility to help Saskatoon’s homeless population and help them with mental health, addiction and housing services. Arcand said he will also continue to advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls.

“What we also really want to address is racism. Racism in the City of Saskatoon. Racism in this province. It’s really degrading our First Nations people.”

Arcand also wants the city’s mayoral candidates to start talking about the importance of First Nation relationships. He said he is not hearing those discussions right now.

“I’m concerned as a tribal chief because I need the candidates to start talking about First Nation partnerships and making sure we have procurement opportunities, training opportunities, training opportunities, working with our people who are incarcerated, my message to all candidates, reach out to STC, we want to partner with you because we will work with you if it will make a difference in our people’s lives,” said Arcand.

Arcand’s new term will last for the next four years, rather than the initial three years.