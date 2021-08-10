SASKATOOON -- Maple bug, boxelder bug, nuisance. These are some of the names used when talking about the little black and red pest that appears this time of year, often found looking for a warm spot to relax.

Sean Prager, assistant professor in the department of plant sciences at the University of Saskatchewan, said the bug loves warmth and can be found on the side of homes facing the sun, in small hiding spaces, or around the tree that it is named after, the boxelder maple, also known as the Manitoba maple.

Prager said although the bug does love to be near maple trees, they still can find a way to invite themselves into your home.

“They're just looking for places to hide. Cracks, crevices, under an eaves trough, anywhere they can hide out is what they're really going for.

“As long as they don’t find that, or so long as whatever they find doesn’t actually bring them into your house, they will be gone in a few weeks once it gets cold and you will not need to worry about it.”

Although Prager said they are harmless to people and trees, they are still a pest and have a couple of annoying traits.

“First, if you get them in your house, their excrement can stain things. So that’s a problem. They also have a chemical defense which is pretty stinky.”

Prager said the bugs could speed up their decision to overwinter if the trees on which they feed produce fewer seeds or less good food.

Prager said unless they start appearing inside, it is best to leave them alone.