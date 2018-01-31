Manslaughter charge laid in death of La Ronge man
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 11:19AM CST
Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Henry Natomagan, 58, in La Ronge last week.
Natomagan was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Jan. 23 after he was found in the parking lot of a business on the 1200 block of La Ronge Avenue. He died on Jan. 28.
A 29-year-old man has been charged with one count of manslaughter in connection with Natomagan’s death. He will make his first court appearance on Feb. 1.
