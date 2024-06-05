SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Manitoba man missing in Sask. found dead in a home

    RCMP are investigating a homicide after a Manitoba man was found dead in a home in Flin Flon — a city located on the border of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

    According to RCMP, 24-year-old Trevin Steele was last seen on the morning of May 24 in Creighton, Saskatchewan. He was reported missing on the previous day.

    In a statement released by the RCMP, Steele's family described him as “a young man of only 24 years. He was polite and well-mannered, fiercely protective of his family and close friends, and had a soft compassionate soul.”

    RCMP have not released any further details about Steele's death.

