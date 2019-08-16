

CTV News Saskatoon





A 26-year-old man faces several charges after allegedly evading police.

Around 2:40 a.m. Friday, police were called to a report of a domestic assault in the 300 block of Packham Avenue, according to a news release.

The caller reported that the male suspect had fled the scene in a grey Ford Escape. While responding to the call, patrol officers spotted the vehicle being driven dangerously in the northbound lanes of Circle Drive, police say.

The driver refused to stop and continued to evade police while traveling through the North Industrial area, police say.

According to police, officers partially disabled the vehicle with a spike belt, but the driver continued on the car's rims, slowly making his way to the east side of the city on Circle Drive.

Police say a spike belt disabled the other tires, but the suspect kept driving into downtown Saskatoon before turning onto Ontario Avenue at 25th Street.

The driver then exited the vehicle in an agitated state while talking on a cell phone and was refusing to comply when he was Tasered and taken into custody, police say.

A 34-year-old woman at the initial address was found to be suffering from minor physical injuries, according to police.