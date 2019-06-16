

CTV Saskatoon





A 24-year-old man was sent to hospital after he was shot early in the morning on Sunday.

Police are currently investigating the shooting that happened in the 300 block of Pendygrasse Rd.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators from the Targeted Enforcement and Forensic Identification Units are looking into the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service.