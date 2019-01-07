

CTV Saskatoon





Police are looking for two suspects following a break and enter and assault on the weekend.

Around 2:40 a.m. Saturday police received a report of an injured man in the 1500 block of Avenue B North. The 25-year-old reported that he was assaulted by two men who had broken into his home, police said in a news release.

Police say the men were armed with a handgun and a machete and demanded cash. When the man began to run from the residence he was assaulted with the machete and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men are both described as possibly Indigenous, around 32 years old and wearing bandannas over their faces.

One is described as six feet two inches and 280 pounds, while with other is described as five feet six inches and 150 pounds.