

CTV Saskatoon





A man is facing non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed multiple times at a Saskatoon bar called The Crazy Cactus.

On Sunday shortly before 2:30 a.m., emergency services were called to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South for a report of a stabbing.

Police said the man, 21, was found with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were on scene for several hours taking statements and interviewing witnesses.

No arrests have been made, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police.