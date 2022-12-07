Man pleads guilty in 2015 death of 16-year-old Saskatoon boy

Lance Littlecrow, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of Danil Tsannie today.

Tsannie was found dead from a gunshot wound outside of a home on Avenue I North in April 2015. Littlecrow was arrested in March of this year and charged with murder.

A judge accepted a joint submission from the crown and defence seeking 11 years on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

With credit for time spent in custody, Littlecrow will serve about 10 years in federal prison.

Police had reached out to the public for information around the time of Tsannie’s death, but it took several years before anyone came forward.

In 2018, the boy’s family made a public plea for help in an online video.

They said Tsannie was involved in gangs and described him as a “young, vulnerable kid willing to do anything” for his peers, and was exploited for it.

Two others were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case in February — 27-year-old Keshia Kakakaway and 26-year-old Erik Henricks.