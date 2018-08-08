Man missing since Friday found dead
Stephen Thompson. (Courtesy RCMP)
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 2:30PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 10:09AM CST
RCMP say a man who had been missing since Friday has been found dead.
Stephen Thompson, 34, went missing Friday afternoon, from a farm in the Snipe Lake District, and was reported missing on Tuesday.
Police say Thompson had a medical condition and required medication, and weren’t sure of the direction he was traveling.
RCMP are now investigating the death.