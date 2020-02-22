SASKATOON -- A 40-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked by two large dogs late Friday night, according to Saskatoon police.

Police responded to the scene around 11:50 p.m., along with the Air Support Unit which spotted the attack.

Officers on the ground found the man injured and still being attacked by the dogs.

The dogs then began acting aggressively towards the officers who were forced to fire their guns, killing the dogs, according to a police news release.

Police are reviewing the incident.