A 24-year-old man is in custody after police were investigating threatening online comments involving the University of Saskatchewan.

Police had been attempting to locate him after receiving a report about his comments on social media Wednesday evening.

His vehicle was located shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday near Wiggins Avenue and Aird Street.

Patrol Officers and U of S Protective Services found him on campus where he was taken into custody without further incident.

The threat involved executing "Saudi leaders" in the U of S bowl.

This incident remains under investigation.