Man in custody after threat involving U of S
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 12:41PM CST
A 24-year-old man is in custody after police were investigating threatening online comments involving the University of Saskatchewan.
Police had been attempting to locate him after receiving a report about his comments on social media Wednesday evening.
His vehicle was located shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday near Wiggins Avenue and Aird Street.
Patrol Officers and U of S Protective Services found him on campus where he was taken into custody without further incident.
The threat involved executing "Saudi leaders" in the U of S bowl.
This incident remains under investigation.