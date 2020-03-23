Man in custody after climbing crane in Broadway district
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 5:08AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police say a 39-year old man is in custody after he reportedly climbed up a crane in the Broadway area.
Officers responded to a call of a man in a construction site around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Broadway Ave and Main Street.
Police say upon arrival they found a man at the top of the tower crane. They were able to speak with the man and have him climb down at 7:33 p.m.
The man was transported to hospital as a precaution.