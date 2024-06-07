Man hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Saskatoon

A 36-year-old Saskatoon man was hospitalized following a stabbing in the 200 block of Avenue K South early Friday morning.

At around 2:40 a.m., officers were called to the area where they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

The victim was then taken to hospital by paramedics for further treatment of his injuries, police said.

According to police, the victim had been walking in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue K South when he was approached by multiple men on bikes and stabbed.

Police said the suspects and victim are not believed to be known to one another.

Police did not make any arrests but the serious assault nit is investigating the incident.