SASKATOON -- A 38-year old man has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of a court order after an apparent machete attack Saturday.

In a news release Saskatoon police said it received a call at 5:17 p.m. on May 2, about an unknown problem in the area of First Street and Broadway Avenue.

Upon arrival police found a man suffering from injuries relating to a machete attack. He was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said in the release.

Police added they located and identified the suspect in a residence where he surrendered to police.