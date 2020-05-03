Man faces charges following alleged machete attack in Saskatoon
Published Sunday, May 3, 2020 9:06AM CST
SASKATOON -- A 38-year old man has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of a court order after an apparent machete attack Saturday.
In a news release Saskatoon police said it received a call at 5:17 p.m. on May 2, about an unknown problem in the area of First Street and Broadway Avenue.
Upon arrival police found a man suffering from injuries relating to a machete attack. He was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said in the release.
Police added they located and identified the suspect in a residence where he surrendered to police.