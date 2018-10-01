

CTV Saskatoon





A 37-year-old Lloydminster man faces several charges after a high speed chase in the Battlefords area.

Around 8:40 a.m. Monday an officer stopped a white 2018 Ford F350 along Highway 40 about 16 kilometres west of Richard, Blaine Lake RCMP said in a news release.

According to RCMP, the officer had been next to the vehicle attempting to prevent the driver from fleeing. As the vehicle sped away, the officer fell and was run over.

The officer’s injuries were not as serious as first believed, RCMP say. The officer was taken to hospital and released.

Then, around 10:25 a.m., Battlefords RCMP found the truck travelling quickly on a grid road north of Speers.

The man drove erratically and avoided tire deflation devices twice, RCMP say. Several police vehicles were struck and damaged while the suspect was evading arrest.

RCMP members continued the pursuit on the grid roads where there was little to no traffic and the risk to public safety was deemed low.

A third attempt to stop the truck resulted in the deflation of one tire but the suspect continued to drive on three tires.

The suspect managed to get onto Highway 4 and headed north toward the village of Cochin. At this point, due to the increased risk to the public, the pursuit was discontinued, police say.

Other police vehicles were able to find the truck as it entered Cochin. The suspect drove into a gas station, fled from the damaged truck and tried to steal another vehicle.

However, RCMP members arrived on scene and quickly arrested the suspect.

The truck has been linked to recent a theft from Lloydminster, AB.

The man appeared in court Tuesday morning and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance, police say.

He faces several charges including assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and robbery.