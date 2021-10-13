Man dies following police investigation of 'disturbance' at Prince Albert hospital

Mayor Greg Dionne says he expects money in this year's budget to address Victoria Hospital. Mayor Greg Dionne says he expects money in this year's budget to address Victoria Hospital.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

Regina

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London