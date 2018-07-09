

CTV Saskatoon





A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving hit a power pole on Saskatchewan’s Highway 779 on Friday night.

The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. about two kilometres west of St. Brieux.

According to police, the man was driving in the westbound lane when the vehicle left the road and hit a pole in a ditch on the north side of the highway.

The driver, and the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 306-752-6420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

St. Brieux is about 114 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert.