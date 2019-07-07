

CTV Saskatoon





A 25-year-old man is facing charges of second degree murder after a woman was found dead in a damaged vehicle near Beardy’s First Nation.

Police arrived on scene and found the man in the driver seat and a 33-year-old woman in the passenger seat of a green minivan with front end damage, lodged in trees.

Rosthern Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The man had minor injuries.

Officers noticed inconsistencies between the injuries of the pair in the vehicle, and the damage on the minivan.

RCMP units including major crime, forensic identification, and traffic reconstruction continued the investigation at the scene.

Following the investigation, 25-year-old Jamie Smallchild has been charged with the second degree murder of Jessica Cameron. Smallchild and Cameron were known to be in a domestic relationship.

Smallchild will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.