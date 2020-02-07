SASKATOON -- A man charged in connection to a crash near Aberdeen that killed one person and injured three others made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Tyler Seeley showed up on crutches at Saskatoon Provincial Court. The 34-year-old is facing 10 charges, including impaired driving causing death.

About two weeks ago, RCMP say Seeley was driving north on Highway 41 and crashed with a south-bound pickup truck.

The 67-year-old female passenger of that truck was killed, and the 74-year-old driver suffered serious injuries.

Seeley’s four-year-old passenger was also injured, taken to hospital via STARS.

Seeley told the judge he’s trying struggling to get a hold of his lawyer while in custody.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Monday.