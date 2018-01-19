

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have cleared the scene and traffic restrictions have been lifted in the 400 block of Avenue F South.

Officers responded to a weapons call around 2:10 p.m. on Friday. According to police, patrol members and the tactical support unit arrived and took two men into custody after a traffic stop. Police say the two men are believed to be involved in a weapon-related incident.

Police say further investigation led officers to a home on the 400 block of Avenue F South and where they thought another man was inside. Officers had cleared the scene by 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

A man was arrested in the 1300 block of 20th St. and is associated to to a location at 424 Ave F south.

The investigation is still ongoing.