Man arrested after Saskatoon police respond to weapon incident
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 5:17PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, January 20, 2018 4:28PM CST
Saskatoon police have cleared the scene and traffic restrictions have been lifted in the 400 block of Avenue F South.
Officers responded to a weapons call around 2:10 p.m. on Friday. According to police, patrol members and the tactical support unit arrived and took two men into custody after a traffic stop. Police say the two men are believed to be involved in a weapon-related incident.
Police say further investigation led officers to a home on the 400 block of Avenue F South and where they thought another man was inside. Officers had cleared the scene by 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
A man was arrested in the 1300 block of 20th St. and is associated to to a location at 424 Ave F south.
The investigation is still ongoing.
