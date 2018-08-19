

CTV Saskatoon





A 44 year-old suspect from Sherwood Park, Alta. is in hospital after committing an indecent act.

On Saturday at 10:43 p.m. Battlefords RCMP received reports of a man showing erratic behaviour, intimidating female staff, and exposing himself at a business on Railway Ave. E.

When RCMP arrived the man resisted arrest and fought with the members on scene. To decrease risk to RCMP and suspect, the suspect was subdued using a taser.

The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment and observation.

He faces several charges including committing an indecent act, assault and assault of a peace officer.