Métis–Nation Saskatchewan provides funds to support early education and learning

Métis–Nation Saskatchewan (MNS) is hoping to enhance early learning and education programs for Métis Children in the province.

The organization is committing $3.5 million to support early education in Métis communities.

The Early Learning and Child Care Community Enhancement program announced on Thursday will provide up to $50,000 to Métis communities to help enhance or develop early learning programs and services.

The goal is to give Métis children better access to high-quality learning to help them and their families into the future. Something, MNS Minister of Early Learning and Child Care Tim Roussin is looking forward to.

"Our graduation rates aren't great and this programming, we are really hoping will give them that sense of value that will get them through those middle years and into post-secondary," Roussin said at a press conference Thursday morning.

Métis communities across the province will be able to apply for the grant, money that will be used for Metis language programs, elder programming and land-based learning for children up to 8 years old.

Angie Caron is an educator who has worked in classrooms first-hand with Métis and Michif programs.

"When we invest in those young people, we invest in families and those families come along with those young folks. That early learning experience that those kids have becomes something the family is gifted with," Caron said.

Groups applying will be able to submit their ideas of how they'd like the money to be used and apply for the grant now.

Groups applying will be able to submit their ideas of how they'd like the money to be used and apply for the grant now.