Lumsden takes Saskatchewan municipal award for solar projects

The voice of Saskatchewan’s municipalities is awarding the province’s most innovative communities.

The Town of Lumsden’s solar power project took first place in the Saskatchewan municipalities awards, according to a Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) news release.

The project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at four new municipal facilities, the release said.

Second place went to the Town of Biggar for its work on revitalizing the municipality’s main street.

Efforts to encourage more women to run for municipal council by the RM of Edenwold took third place.

The regional cooperation award was given to the RM of Corman Park, Town of Osler, Martensville, Saskatoon, and Warman for their coordinated approach to regional planning and servicing, the news release said.

This was the 16th annual awards, which celebrate “excellent and innovative practices” of municipalities around the province.

Winners were selected from 12 nominations.

Awards will be formally handed out during ceremonies at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities Annual Convention and Tradeshow in Saskatoon on March 14 and the SUMA Annual Convention and Tradeshow in Saskatoon on April 18.