A teen who was longboarding while holding onto a friend’s vehicle in Prince Albert sustained a major head injury when he was run over by the vehicle, according to the city’s police service.

The 17-year-old boy fell from the board and was run over by the Jeep’s rear wheel, police said in a news release. He sustained head trauma and was unconscious when emergency crews arrived at the scene, the 1600 block of Olive Diefenbaker Drive, Thursday night.

The teen was taken to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert but later transported to hospital in Saskatoon, because of the severity of his injuries, police said.

He was in serious condition, but stable, as of early Friday afternoon.

No charges had been laid. Police said officers are still investigating.