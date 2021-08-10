SASKATOON -- Longtime NDP MLA Buckley Belanger has announced he is resigning his seat in hopes of running for the federal Liberals in the next election.

The Athabasca MLA's move comes as the prospect of a fall federal election seems increasingly certain.

"Our communities are facing long-standing challenges that were exacerbated by the pandemic. That is why we need a strong voice advocating for our region in Ottawa as we look to rebuild and recover,” Belanger said in a news release.

Belanger has served in the Saskatchewan legislature for more than 26 years. He was first elected in 1995.

During that time he served both in government — under NDP premiers Roy Romanow and Lorne Calvert — and in opposition following the Saskatchewan Party's rise to power in 2007.

"We're sorry to see Mr. Belanger leave our caucus and are grateful for his service as Saskatchewan's longest-serving Indigenous MLA. Our focus now will be making sure there is a strong voice for northwest Saskatchewan in the legislature," NDP Leader Ryan Meili said in a statement.

Belanger is seeking the Liberal nomination for the northern Saskatchewan riding of Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River.

The first-term MP won the seat in 2019 in a three-way battle between incumbent NDP candidate Georgina Jolibois and Liberal challenger, Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson.

Belanger 's resignation will be effective Aug. 15, the news release said.