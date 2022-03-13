Local landmark Cabri Hotel destroyed by fire

An early morning blaze on Saturday burned the Cabri hotel to the ground. An early morning blaze on Saturday burned the Cabri hotel to the ground.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine

Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.

An injured man holds his belongings as he stands next to an ambulance at a local hospital in Novoiavorisk, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London