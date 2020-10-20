SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Prince Albert at 11:30 Tuesday morning.

On Monday Meili, promised to resurrect the STC should an NDP government be elected.

The Sask Party government shuttered the bus service in 2017 after saying it was too expensive to operate.

