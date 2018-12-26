

CTV Saskatoon





A Christmas light display is a Saskatoon man’s way of cheering up others.

“It brings joy. And even my neighbours in the neighbourhood have commented and they really enjoy it,” Michael Bohn said.

“I’ve even seen people get on top of the bear and do the rodeo and getting pictures and they’re having fun with it. That’s what’s important.”

Bohn started decking out his Thain Crescent home in 2010 after being diagnosed with cancer; it became a way to cope with the disease.

“I think it was more of me tapping into an inner creativity. That I wanted to do this and keep busy and keep your mind off things. Yeah, absolutely it all helped contribute to some healing.”

He also turned to the gym to help him regain his strength during radiation treatment, earning him the nickname The Hulk – a common theme through his light display.

Now in remission, Bohn continues creating displays complete with music, lights, inflatables and a giant snow globe.

His four-year-old son is also a big fan and Bohn hopes to pass the tradition on to him.