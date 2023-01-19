Life sentence for ninth accused in Sask. death of Edmonton woman
The ninth person of ten accused in the death of 25-year-old Tiki Laverdiere was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 13.
Nicole Cook will serve a life sentence with no eligibility of parole for 10 years, according to the court record. She is also prohibited from possessing firearms and must provide her DNA to a national database.
Laverdiere was an Edmonton resident who went missing in North Battleford in May 2019. She was in Saskatchewan for the funeral of 20-year-old Tristen Cook-Buckle on Thunderchild First Nation.
The RCMP found Laverdiere's body in a rural area near North Battleford in July 2019.
Police arrested 10 people in Saskatchewan and Alberta over the next year.
Others arrested include Soaring Eagle Whitstone, Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas, Jesse Sangster, Nikita Sandra Cook, Samuel Takakenew, Brent Checkosis and Mavis Takakenew.
In May 2019, Mavis Takakenew and Checkosis pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and were sentenced to 18 months and seven years respectively.
Orthner was sentenced to 10 years, which comes out to about five and a half with time served. Thomas will serve about eight and half years with time served.
Edmonton resident Sangster has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping and interfering with a human body, and will appear in court on Friday in Battleford for a pre-trial hearing.
There's a publication ban on details about what happened to Laverdiere until all ten accused have been through court.
-With files from Lisa Joy
