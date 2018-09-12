The Liberals’ choice to host their late-summer caucus retreat in Saskatoon is not by accident, according to a political science professor.

Over three days, Liberal MPs will meet in Saskatoon – a city where the federal Liberals haven’t won a seat in 25 years.

“They’re thinking in terms of electoral strategy and it’s not by accident that they pick certain regions where they think they may have some opportunities for headway,” said Greg Poelzer, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan.

Poelzer expects the caucus to discuss the uncertainty looming around the TransMountain pipeline, NAFTA and the carbon tax – something the Saskatchewan government has fought hard against.

“I did hear today, in Saskatoon, a census support for the need for us to deal with climate change. That said, I did also hear some ideas for how we could ensure that we don’t create competitive challenges,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau told reporters on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Wednesday afternoon.

The Liberal caucus retreat is in Saskatoon until Thursday.