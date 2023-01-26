'Let's get this done the right way': Saskatoon city council mulls library access redesign
Christina Martens-Funk has used a wheelchair for nearly 30 years, where getting around Saskatoon streets can be a chore no matter the time of year.
The library board is aiming for the new central library to become the first library to receive Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification. Martens-Funk says she hopes the city council doesn't introduce a new obstacle.
"These days if I want to go anywhere, I have to plan for supports for the poorly designed infrastructure," Martens-Funk, an employee of Inclusion Saskatchewan and member of the accessibility advisory committee for the new Saskatoon Central Library, said.
"It's 2023 and we all know better, so please, let's get this done the right way."
Saskatoon Public Library approached the city Wednesday to try and redesign the new downtown library's plans.
The problem for city councillors mulling over the ask from the library is not to meet or exceed accessibility at a building that's expected to be used more than SaskTel Centre -- councillors are in agreement there.
However, rebuilding the street infrastructure is not part of the library's budget, meaning the money must come from somewhere, and Coun. Randy Donauer says that's the problem.
"We can't just say yes to everything, and this is not our project. I'm sorry, but if any another builder came in and said 'We want this, but we want you to modify the street and pay for it,' it would be a non-starter,'" Donauer said.
The library wants to redesign the area outside of the library building to include barrier-free access as well as two dedicated accessible parking stalls and dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones for school buses and Access Transit. To do so, crews would have to rip up the sidewalks and perhaps some of the street adjacent to the new library on 2nd Avenue between 24th Street and 25th Street.
With many major downtown projects on the horizon for the city over the next 10 years, some councillors are seeing it as a chance to reshape downtown, while others are seeing it as a late add-on to a project that's been in the works for years and is now just a few months away from construction.
"It's about an opportunity to take a first step in acknowledging and embracing the fact that our downtown is not accessible," Coun. Hilary Gough said. "Taking the opportunity to dig into the public realm at this site can be a first step in making sure we know how to get it right for future redevelopments in our downtown."
The city administration has some concerns of its own, like rebuilding just one block along Second Ave between 24th Street and 25th Street. Administration also has an eye on the City Centre Plan, a four-phase project planning for downtown as the city looks to grow to a population of 500,000.
The City Centre Plan has identified 2nd Avenue North between Spadina Crescent East and 26th Street East as a "pedestrian priority street," according to a report from administration.
The administration also highlighted the potential loss of driving lanes, down from four to two, and the possibility that drivers might be confused by a road design that applies to just one block.
"We have budget consideration at the end of the year and it's only January 25, and we've already put quite a few things to our budget at the end of the year," Coun. Bev Dubiois said.
"It's going to be a nightmare for us at the end of the year."
No matter the concerns, Coun. Sarina Gersher feels the city is being given an opportunity, not a problem.
"I don't want the city to be the reason that folks have barriers for access," Gersher said.
Council ultimately voted to study a redesign of the street with SPL covering the $175,000 cost, but further debates about the redesign are expected at budget deliberations at the end of the year.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No more expensing home internet bills to taxpayers, Tory and Liberal MPs told
The federal Liberal government is joining the Opposition Conservatives in no longer allowing its members of Parliament to expense taxpayers for home internet services.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Canada sending 4 battle tanks to Ukraine, maybe more later: Anand
Canada is sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine and will be deploying 'a number' of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate them.
True crime sells, but fans are debating the ethics of their passion
For some people, relaxation looks like settling down with a nice glass of wine and the most graphic, disturbing tale of murder imaginable.
Tips to protect your personal information online
Retailers and tech companies use many tools to mine consumers for data they can share with third parties, but there are steps consumers can take to protect and safeguard their personal information.
No reason for alarm in Canada after cough syrup deaths in other countries: health agency
Following the deaths of more than 300 children from contaminated cough syrups in several countries, Health Canada says it's been more than a decade since similar cases were identified here.
Rent prices grew at record pace in 2022 as Canada saw lowest vacancy rate in decades
Rent prices in Canada grew at a record pace last year as the country saw the lowest vacancy rate since 2001, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said.
Poor communication and training linked to fatal B.C. ammonia leak
The independent body that oversees the safety of technical systems and equipment in British Columbia has found a deadly ammonia leak near Kamloops last May was a tragedy that took years to unfold.
BREAKING | Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
Regina
-
Here's how much rent will cost the average tenant in Regina
Rising rent costs and limited options are making it challenging for Regina renters to find the right place to settle into.
-
Regina police officer catches 11 drivers using mobile devices in 3 shifts
A Regina police officer said he caught 11 drivers on mobile devices in three shifts.
-
'We're in this together': Sask. woman spreading joy to other cancer warriors through crocheted keychains
A Saskatchewan woman is focusing on bringing happiness to other people who are battling cancer as she fights the disease herself.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation
The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation in a move that critics say has more to do with boosting the governing Progressive Conservatives' chances in the next election.
-
Idea for Winnipeg-Ukraine humanitarian fund welcomed, advocates suggest using dollars closer to home
A Winnipeg councillor's idea to create a humanitarian fund to help Ukraine is being praised by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress as it urges the city to consider using the dollars closer to home.
-
Canada’s second infant safe surrender site coming to rural Manitoba fire hall
A fire hall in a rural Manitoba community is set to become home to the country’s second safe surrender site for infants.
Calgary
-
Police hunt woman in connection to incident that saw victim run over and robbed, in that order
Calgary police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another in connection to a December incident in a southwest parking lot that left the victim severely injured.
-
'Not moving': why those in the auto industry predict a rough ride for Canadians in 2023
Whether you're interested in buying, renting or repairing, automotive experts are warning Canadians entering the vehicle market to bring extra money -- and patience.
-
Edson teacher facing new sexual assault charges after 3 additional victims identified: RCMP
A 50-year-old teacher in Edson, Alta., who was charged with sex offences against a child in November is facing accusations that he sexually assaulted three additional people.
Edmonton
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogs
A chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
-
Residential ice ruts causing crashes and stuck vehicles, some Edmonton residents say
Derek Dupuis just happened to be outside for a cigarette Tuesday night when he saw a hatchback car smash into the side of one of his neighbours' pickups.
-
Edson teacher facing new sexual assault charges after 3 additional victims identified: RCMP
A 50-year-old teacher in Edson, Alta., who was charged with sex offences against a child in November is facing accusations that he sexually assaulted three additional people.
Toronto
-
Toronto police to boost presence on TTC following spike in violence
The Toronto police will be rolling out an increased presence across the TTC following a rash of violent, and sometimes random, incidents on the city’s transit system.
-
Ontario expands eligibility for PCR COVID-19 testing
Ontario has expanded eligibility for PCR testing for COVID-19.
-
Tips to stay safe on Toronto's transit system in light of recent violence
Toronto's transit system has seen a series of violent attacks in recent days, with political, police and transit leaders vowing to make the system safer. Here are a few tips on how Toronto Transit Commission riders can stay safe:
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley
Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night.
-
City of Ottawa committee votes to reopen Wellington Street
A year after the 'Freedom Convoy' protest shut down Wellington Street, a city of Ottawa committee has voted to reopen it to cars.
Vancouver
-
No decision yet on fate of Surrey police transition: B.C. public safety minister
The mayor of Surrey will have to wait a little longer to find out if the transition from the RCMP to a municipal force will be halted, according to B.C.'s public safety minister.
-
Fewer COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals today than at any point in 2022
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. has reached its lowest level in more than a year.
-
Vancouver renters face increasingly tough market, CMHC report finds
Vancouver renters continued to pay the highest prices in Canada as vacancy rates in the area dipped below one per cent last year, according to new federal data.
Montreal
-
Man, 28, with 'family connection' to slain woman charged with second-degree murder
A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a female relative Wednesday morning in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood.
-
Montreal mayor wants review of old bylaw banning residents from parking in their own driveways
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wants a review of an old bylaw that has prevented some residents in an east-end neighbourhood from parking their cars in their own driveways.
-
Teen suspect in hammer attack at Montreal school facing armed assault charges
The 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with a hammer attack earlier this week is facing armed assault charges. The teenager appeared in youth court Thursday to face charges of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Saanich massage therapist banned for 25 years for secretly recording patients
A Saanich, B.C., massage therapist has been banned from practising for 25 years after he secretly recorded video of female patients undressing before their appointments.
-
Nanaimo crash knocks out power to thousands
About 2,500 BC Hydro customers lost power in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday afternoon after a driver lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a hydro pole.
-
Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps appointed premier's adviser on housing support
Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps will help advise B.C. Premier David Eby on housing solutions, the province announced Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes
A soggy winter storm made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.
-
Report shows Halifax's 2022 rental vacancy rate second lowest in Canada
A new report shows the rental market in Nova Scotia has been hit hard with increased demand and short supply.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths; cases increase, hospitalizations decrease
Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows a decrease in active hospitalizations but an increase in new cases.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 17
A 36-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 17 east of Bruce Mines last week, police say.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
North Bay family’s Dominican trip in limbo due to passport delay
A North Bay family is taking issue with statements from the federal government that the passport backlog has been “virtually eliminated.”
London
-
Western University to host viewing party for once in a lifetime phenomenon
It may be green in appearance but it isn’t envy that gives this comet its unique colour.
-
Doggie discrimination? New LTC pet policy leaves the big dogs at the curb
London Transit riders will soon be able to bring their pets with them on the bus. At its meeting Wednesday night, the London Transit Commission endorsed a report to allow small domestic animals in carriers on buses.
-
From ‘dark and dated' to bright and open - Western U celebrates reopening D.B. Weldon Library
Western University celebrated the completion of the first phase of the D.B. Weldon Library revitalization project on Thursday.