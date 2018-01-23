

CTV Saskatoon





Rob Clarke is facing a more than $10,000 fine from the Saskatchewan Party after dropping out of the party’s leadership race last month.

The former Conservative Party MP and RCMP sergeant, who backed out of the race about a month after entering, missed a Jan. 15 deadline for submitting his preliminary leadership election return, according to the Saskatchewan Party. The return includes all financial donations to his campaign.

The party said in a statement Clarke is still required to file the return as well as a final leadership election return because he remains a nominated candidate on the ballot — even though he dropped from the race.

The fine started at $5,000, but increases an extra $1,000 per day until Clarke files the return, according to the party. He’s also been suspended from making a presentation during the weekend’s leadership convention.

Clarke could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The Saskatchewan Party is set to elect its new leader — and the province’s premier — on Saturday.