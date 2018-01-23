Leadership race dropout Rob Clarke facing fine from Sask. Party
Rob Clarke, then a Conservative MP, speaks to reporters following a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 2:03PM CST
Rob Clarke is facing a more than $10,000 fine from the Saskatchewan Party after dropping out of the party’s leadership race last month.
The former Conservative Party MP and RCMP sergeant, who backed out of the race about a month after entering, missed a Jan. 15 deadline for submitting his preliminary leadership election return, according to the Saskatchewan Party. The return includes all financial donations to his campaign.
The party said in a statement Clarke is still required to file the return as well as a final leadership election return because he remains a nominated candidate on the ballot — even though he dropped from the race.
The fine started at $5,000, but increases an extra $1,000 per day until Clarke files the return, according to the party. He’s also been suspended from making a presentation during the weekend’s leadership convention.
Clarke could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The Saskatchewan Party is set to elect its new leader — and the province’s premier — on Saturday.
More Stories
- Trial ordered for motel owner accused of extorting tenants for sexual favours
- Leadership race dropout Rob Clarke facing fine from Sask. Party
- Crown appeals Philip Chicoine's precedent-setting child porn sentence
- Set legal age to buy recreational pot at 21, Saskatchewan doctors say
- Bell Canada alerts customers who may be affected by data breach
- School boards, Opposition critical of education cuts
- Saskatchewan Rush fan dressed as Hulk banned from Calgary lacrosse game
- Canada, TPP members agree to revised deal without the U.S. 6