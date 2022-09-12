Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic

The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.

According to the University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring the city's wastewater, the levels observed during its most recent round of sampling are the fourth-highest of the pandemic.

The levels were a 40 per cent increase over the last sampling period, according to the researchers.

In their latest update, the researchers said the rise is "consistent with the overall trend over the last month."

The researchers consider the viral load to be "large" based on a 10-week average. The data is based on the team's most recent weekly sampling period which ended on Sept. 9.

Omicron-related viral material accounted for 100 per cent of the virus detected in Saskatoon, with the BA.5 subvariant making up 50 per cent.

The BA.2 variant and its BA.2.12.1 offshoot made up the other half, each accounting for around 25 per cent.