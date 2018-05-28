The late coach of the Humboldt Broncos, Darcy Haugan, has been nominated for the inaugural Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award.

The NHL says the award recognizes an individual who “through the game of hockey has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society.”

Haugan was one of 16 people killed when the Broncos bus crashed into a semi-truck on April 6.

“Darcy Haugan left a lasting impact on his community of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on every community which was fortunate enough to have him as a resident, and on junior hockey,” the nomination on the NHL’s website said. “He changed the lives of many of his players, always being there for each one of them and never hesitating to give them a second chance, because Darcy never gave up on anyone.”

On Sunday, Broncos President Kevin Garinger tweeted about the nomination, asking everyone to vote for Haugan.

“The greatest compliment was that he was #HumboldtStrong and continues to keep us so,” the tweet said.

Please share and vote. Three very deserving candidates. @HumboldtBroncos Darcy Haugan epitomized this award, not only in @CityofHumboldt_ but any community in which he lived. The greatest compliment is that he was #HumboldtStrong & continues to keep us so. https://t.co/YYhAEeBeZV — Kevin C. Garinger (@KevinGaringer) May 27, 2018

Debbie Bland and Neal Henderson were also nominated. Voting closes on June 1.