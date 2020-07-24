SASKATOON -- Lakewood Civic Centre and Shaw Centre are set to reopen in near future, the city says.

The Shaw Centre weight room is to open July 28 with pools reopening Aug. 5.

The Lakewood Civic Centre pool is scheduled to open July 30.

The drop-in programs being offered will include public, lane and parent and tot swimming, aqua motion and self-directed aqua walk, and weight room access at Shaw Centre only.

Drop-in programs will be offered in timed sessions due to capacity limits and to allow for necessary physical distancing.

Sessions include admission and exit times and there will be breaks between sessions to allow for the cleaning and sanitization of common areas.

The drop-in program schedule for each facility will be available at leisureonline.saskatoon.ca.