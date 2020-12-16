SASKATOON -- Humboldt RCMP have laid sexual assault charges against a priest after receiving “a report of multiple incidents of a sexual nature.”

Anthony Tei Atter, 45, of Lake Lenore, is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

Under the Criminal Code, a person is charged with sexual interference in connection to alleged incidents involving a young person under 16 years of age.

He is the priest responsible for the parishes of St. Gregory, St. Ann and St. Anthony, RCMP said in a news release.

The incidents allegedly occurred between Sept. 1 and Nov. 4, 2020. The report was received on Nov. 5, RCMP said.

Atter is scheduled to appear in Humboldt Provincial Court on March 22.

Police are not releasing details about the victim to protect their identity.